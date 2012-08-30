Andy Anand

Virtual Advertising using Google Glass

Andy Anand
Andy Anand
Hire Me
  • Save
Virtual Advertising using Google Glass concept argument reality google glass virtual advertising street banner
Download color palette

Concept of creating interface for argument reality device (google glass)

Andy Anand
Andy Anand
I am spider, I plan, I design, I create my way
Hire Me

More by Andy Anand

View profile
    • Like