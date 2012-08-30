Balraj

iOS Experimental Switches

Balraj
Balraj
Hire Me
  • Save
iOS Experimental Switches ui switch ios photoshop user interface experimental
Download color palette

Experimental variations of the iOS switch without using words.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Balraj
Balraj
Designer of products.
Hire Me

More by Balraj

View profile
    • Like