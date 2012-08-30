Apply to Design

Lee Munroe

It was super fun designing this job posting for Kareo.

The page combines fixed background images with Scrollorama for some very cool JS scrolling effects.

Check out the full page here kareo.com/design

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
