It Stinks

It Stinks wallpaper retina retro fonts green red space
First time I've ever done anything with for the Retina MBP. Download it as a wallpaper if you like. I'll make proper resolution versions for release soon-ish

EDIT: The quote was not by Dell Crossword, that was accidentally pasted in there from something else I was working on, please re-download, the quote is really a personal catchphrase of mine.
Download: http://cl.ly/J9cY

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
