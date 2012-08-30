Tab Player

Ronald Ravelo

There have been many times when I wish I could pause my music from another browser's tab with one simple click. So, I decided to draw one solution, which is replacing the favicon icon with a play/pause button. This way I can easily pause my music, or switch music provider without leaving Dribbble :)

I'm sure you have thought of this before, so feel free to rebound more solutions.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
