Tab Player

There have been many times when I wish I could pause my music from another browser's tab with one simple click. So, I decided to draw one solution, which is replacing the favicon icon with a play/pause button. This way I can easily pause my music, or switch music provider without leaving Dribbble :)
I'm sure you have thought of this before, so feel free to rebound more solutions.