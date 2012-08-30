Onur Oztaskiran

Course Dashboard, iPad

Onur Oztaskiran
Onur Oztaskiran
Hire Me
  • Save
Course Dashboard, iPad ipad app udemy dashboard progress stitches download
Download color palette

Pretty soon to be released, I'm slowly pushing the screens from the udemy iPad app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Onur Oztaskiran
Onur Oztaskiran
Multi-disciplinary Senior Designer. Celebrating 20 years!
Hire Me

More by Onur Oztaskiran

View profile
    • Like