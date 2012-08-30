Irfan Mir

Cup of Kashmiri Tea (Take 9)

Cup of Kashmiri Tea (Take 9) cup tea illustration chai kashmir kashmiri graphic saucer coffee
The 9th and final version of an illustration of a cup of "Noon Chai" / Kashmiri tea for a website I am working on.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
