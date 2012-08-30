Fireupman

Presentation Was Made Only Use Powerpoint

Fireupman
Fireupman
  • Save
Presentation Was Made Only Use Powerpoint presentation powerpoint
Download color palette

Two years ago I made a presentation to partners about my team work. Only used Powerpoint.

Full preview: http://cl.ly/image/3F1Y380C1N1P

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Fireupman
Fireupman

More by Fireupman

View profile
    • Like