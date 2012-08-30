Joshua Bryant

Team Coolest

Team Coolest badge logo gear sprocket bike
I'm doing a 24 hour mountain bike race next weekend. My teammate, unable to think of a more creative name, registered us as "Team Coolest". FML.

Just playing around and thought we needed a logo for it.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
