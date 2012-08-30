Strikingly Editor

Teng Bao

A screenshot of my project, Striking.ly, a dead-simple one-page site builder. On the left is the editor panel, which lists sections of the page you're building. On the right is the actual page's content. Find out more at http://striking.ly!

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
