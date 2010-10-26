Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Girls Girls

Girls Girls illustration whiteboard scribing
I'm working on a whiteboard animation project for a social media marketing company. This is a cartoon of their first office. Though it probably wasn't this shady, it was near a strip club and homeless shelter.

Posted on Oct 26, 2010
