Jacqueline Gu

Operations Dashboard

Jacqueline Gu
Jacqueline Gu
  • Save
Operations Dashboard dashboard ui operations icons information
Download color palette

Concept for an operations dashboard for an unnamed client.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Jacqueline Gu
Jacqueline Gu

More by Jacqueline Gu

View profile
    • Like