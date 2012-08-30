Emilien Durand

Portfolio redesign

Emilien Durand
Emilien Durand
  • Save
Portfolio redesign subtle portfolio clean minimal ui interface design web design grid adaptative responsive ipad iphone mobile
Download color palette

Finally found some time to redesign my site,
it's live now -> http://www.s-lab.fr

Emilien Durand
Emilien Durand

More by Emilien Durand

View profile
    • Like