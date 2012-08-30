Dan Blackman

Personal Stamp Logo - Mock Up

Personal Stamp Logo - Mock Up logo branding stamp
Personal project to update my logo to be able to be used on a rubber stamp on stationary & clothing.

Personal Stamp Logo
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
