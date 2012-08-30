Grades Classes

Jeremy Olson

The classes screen shows an overview of upcoming due-dates with a visual indicator of what's due soon.

Update: I should have actually probably let @Christain Billings post this. We worked on it together but this version is his :)

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
