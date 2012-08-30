Nick Corona

-OLOGY

art direction logo identity design vector brand restaurant graphic
-OLOGY
Restaurant Identity

"It is where tomorrow's chefs celebrate sustainable ingredients and cultivate the culinary mind. Taste perfectly paired ingredients, learn how dishes are prepared, and grow your passion for cuisine. This restaurant is run by our culinary students as the culmination of their degree programs, under the guidance of their proud chef instructors."

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
