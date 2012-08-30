Steve Worsley

Party Sheep Rebirth

Steve Worsley
Steve Worsley
  • Save
Party Sheep Rebirth twitter avatar sheep party hat
Download color palette

Redesign of my awful Party Sheep twitter avatar ready for when I get back on it after my summer break. Definitely one of those "why did I leave it so bad for so long" moments.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Steve Worsley
Steve Worsley

More by Steve Worsley

View profile
    • Like