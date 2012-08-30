Danielle Evans

Gotta Swing.2 (progress)

Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
  • Save
Gotta Swing.2 (progress) swing dance vintage retro 50s mid century illustration illustrator wire frame web design
Download color palette

Got to punch the colors and keep them! Hurray!

Wanna dance but swinging single? Gottaswing is launching a dance partner locator, where finding the right gender, age, and skill range is just a couple clicks away. Throwback design keeps it light and fun.

Fe557c1c1e017fb938fb976f301a4172
Rebound of
Gotta Swing (progress)
By Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Danielle Evans

View profile
    • Like