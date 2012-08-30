Bob Ewing

Fyd Logo_v5

Fyd Logo_v5 logo vector lettering
So it has been awhile since I have worked on this. So goes the way of pro-bono jobs. I wasn't real excited where I ended up before and was really struggling with 'Y', but we pleased with where I thought this could go. Seems like the time off has definitely helped. Would love to get some feedback on this latest version.

Cheers_

Fyd logo finals 01
Rebound of
FYD_Logo-FINALS
By Bob Ewing
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Independent brand designer from Indianapolis.
