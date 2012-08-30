Alex Endsley
Calendar/Schedule/Capacity - Week View

A client asked us to find a new take on a schedule that showed capacity for a tablet. We came up with a simple grid view where the appointments don't show any information until you click/tap on them. The initials are the employee initials. There is a key for those, but its out of the shot.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
