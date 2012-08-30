Manuel Morgado

Pedro Alvares Cabral

Pedro Alvares Cabral discovery navigators brasil sea
A portuguese navigator for a series dedicated to the portuguese discoveries. Was a navigator and explorer regarded as the discoverer of Brazil.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
