St.Albans, QUEENS NYC

St.Albans, QUEENS NYC
Since there is a lot of NYC rebounds it's only right that I rep exactly where I lived for the first 15 years of my life, St.Albans, Queens, NYC. The home of LL Cool J, RUN &amp; Russell Simmons, DMC, Jam Master Jay and A Tribe Called Quest.

