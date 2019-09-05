Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
My new illustration for Promo Poster, I hope you like it.

Here's a look at the illustration concept for famous Mobile Operator. I've created it in ProCreate for iPad.

It was my final graduation project in «Skillbox – online university»: https://skillbox.ru/sketching/

Made with: Procreate

Posted on Sep 5, 2019
Product Designer (UX/UI), Interaction & Branding lover 🍉
