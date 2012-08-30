Joel G Goodman

TennisHub App

TennisHub App webapp tennis ux
Some client work I'm doing right now. The color scheme is pretty bright overall and I'm working off of the guy's wireframes. Trying to keep it personable, social, and vibrant without being annoying (or looking too much like the Bootstrap framework they're dev'ing with).

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
