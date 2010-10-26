Dan Auer

Dot Joy • Revisited

Dot Joy • Revisited logo revision school blue
Just a project from a class back in school. After seeing it while browsing around old files, I wanted to take a stab at it again and make things better. Still messing around with it, but you get the idea. New idea on left, old finished idea on right.

Posted on Oct 26, 2010
