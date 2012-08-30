Martin Crow

Symbiosis

Martin Crow
Martin Crow
  • Save
Symbiosis hand drawn spiderman venom t-shirt music symbiosis
Download color palette

Hand drawn t-shirt design for a local band. They wanted something with a Venom/Spiderman reference.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Martin Crow
Martin Crow

More by Martin Crow

View profile
    • Like