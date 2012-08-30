Michael Nÿkamp

BigGirl

BigGirl big girl biggirl black and white
A parody of BigBoy's restaurant logo. Click here to see BigBoy logo.

BigBoy's sister, and its sister restaurant, 'BigGirl.'

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
