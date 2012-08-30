Ozzy Urrutia

Xfinity Redesign

Ozzy Urrutia
Ozzy Urrutia
Hire Me
  • Save
Xfinity Redesign ux ui concept redesign xfinity tv 1080p
Download color palette

So ever since I moved to SF I have had Xfinity. They have pretty decent customer support and service, can't complain there. What is frustrating is their UI for their HD cable boxes. It is badly designed and it is at a 480p resolution instead of 720p or 1080p so it is extremely pixelated. The user experience is frustrating and inconsistent.

I figured that I would take a shot at trying to redesign all of it. The goal is to make a beautiful system with an user experience a delight to use.

Stay tuned for updates!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Ozzy Urrutia
Ozzy Urrutia
User Experience Lead @fantasy.
Hire Me

More by Ozzy Urrutia

View profile
    • Like