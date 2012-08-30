Xfinity Redesign

So ever since I moved to SF I have had Xfinity. They have pretty decent customer support and service, can't complain there. What is frustrating is their UI for their HD cable boxes. It is badly designed and it is at a 480p resolution instead of 720p or 1080p so it is extremely pixelated. The user experience is frustrating and inconsistent.

I figured that I would take a shot at trying to redesign all of it. The goal is to make a beautiful system with an user experience a delight to use.

Stay tuned for updates!