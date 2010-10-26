Brian Warren

Options findasyoutype landingpage browser css3
Find-as-you-type still works, but the javascript grabs that list and turns it into these options just in case you're feeling more mousy than keyboardy. These fade out when you start typing. Still working on the best way to present these.

Posted on Oct 26, 2010
