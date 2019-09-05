Prudent Pet Navigation Logo

Nick Volkert

Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
Fun hover effect the Prudent Pet team and I implemented for the navigation bar. Wanted to have a nice little easter egg on the site for the desktop users.

Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
