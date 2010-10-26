🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We're remodeling our personas templates, updating the visualization of the DNA profile and adding in a stats card. The top left corner is the bottom of the stats card—kind of like a baseball card w/key stats covering pain points, goals, etc. Top right is the bottom portion of the narrative.
The bottom portion of the persona model is a visualization of their DNA profile, including a mapping of their knowledge, activities and interests, lifecycle (maps their activity usage over time in the system) and key influencers/drivers.