F1 Rival Brothers Concept #2 🏎- Interactive slideshow

Hello 👋

I continue sharing pieces of F1 Rival Brothers Concept project, based on the complexity of F1 teammates battles.

Through design and animation choices, I show the limitless duality for victory that contrasts with teamwork to bring points back.

Here a quick alternative slideshow study

Cheers !

Credits :

Logo - © 2003-2019 Formula One World Championship Limited

Video - Senna (2011)

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram