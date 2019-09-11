F1 Rival Brothers Concept #2 🏎- Interactive slideshow

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello 👋
I continue sharing pieces of F1 Rival Brothers Concept project, based on the complexity of F1 teammates battles.
Through design and animation choices, I show the limitless duality for victory that contrasts with teamwork to bring points back.
Here a quick alternative slideshow study
Cheers !
Credits :
Logo - © 2003-2019 Formula One World Championship Limited
Video - Senna (2011)
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram