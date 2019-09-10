F1 Rival Brothers Concept #1 🏎- Interactive slideshow

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I'm really passionate about F1, especially the mental and emotional aspect of the pilots.
So I decided to make a concept based on the complexity of F1 teammates battles.
Through design and animation choices, I show the limitless duality for victory that contrasts with teamwork to bring points back.
Here a quick slideshow study
Cheers !
Credits :
Logo - © 2003-2019 Formula One World Championship Limited
Photography - F1_Images
