F1 Rival Brothers Concept #1 🏎- Interactive slideshow

I'm really passionate about F1, especially the mental and emotional aspect of the pilots.

So I decided to make a concept based on the complexity of F1 teammates battles.

Through design and animation choices, I show the limitless duality for victory that contrasts with teamwork to bring points back.

Logo - © 2003-2019 Formula One World Championship Limited

Photography - F1_Images

