Adam Darowski

How are you right now?

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
  • Save
How are you right now? patientslikeme mood yellow journal blue
Download color palette

Pitching in to do some design work rather than actual implementation the last few days. Tried doing mockups in FIreworks. I had to take the 4 hours to get to the same point in markup and style. Now I can fly with this thing. Not hooked up to anything yet, but I've jQuery'd the crap out of it to show how it *could* function. Been a fun few days.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

More by Adam Darowski

View profile
    • Like