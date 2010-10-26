How are you right now?

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Pitching in to do some design work rather than actual implementation the last few days. Tried doing mockups in FIreworks. I had to take the 4 hours to get to the same point in markup and style. Now I can fly with this thing. Not hooked up to anything yet, but I've jQuery'd the crap out of it to show how it *could* function. Been a fun few days.