Synth Glyphs

Synth Glyphs icons glyphs synth music track pads levels settings pantone
Menu glyphs for a synth iOS design I'm working on, based on one of the sexiest mothertrucking units out there.

Track, Pads, Levels (Mix) and Settings.

More to come soon.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
