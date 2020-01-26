Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

CrossFeet Logo Concept 3

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
CrossFeet Logo Concept 3 crossfit athletes gym socks letter logo negativespace growth improvement letter c arrow logo arrow visual identity brand identity logo design letter modern logo abstract

Letter C Arrow Logo

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Letter C Arrow Logo
Download color palette

Letter C Arrow Logo

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Letter C Arrow Logo

One of the concepts presented for CrossFeet - playful and edgy socks company that is committed to both producing good quality and great-looking socks that allows athletes to perform at their best with an aesthetic kick.

The client wanted to avoid anything related to feet or socks, so we brainstormed other ideas.

The symbol idea comes from a combination of letter C with an arrow, where these two together form a complete/larger arrow. The idea also ties with the tagline - Change is now.

Your thoughts? Appreciate your feedback :)

(concept up for sale)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like