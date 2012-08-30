Kristof Tarisznyas

Feed on brains

Kristof Tarisznyas
Kristof Tarisznyas
  • Save
Feed on brains
Download color palette

vector illustration, pretty old one. Full piece on my website www.nephilistic.com

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Kristof Tarisznyas
Kristof Tarisznyas

More by Kristof Tarisznyas

View profile
    • Like