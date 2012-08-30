Jesse Hora

Road Less Traveled Graphic (Unused 2)

Road Less Traveled Graphic (Unused 2) road less traveled design graphic unused halftone texture beveled lettering lettering style art direction moon
Went 'out there' with a few of the pitched concepts. Again, unused. #stuckasfuck

Rebound of
Road Less Traveled Graphic (Unused)
By Jesse Hora
