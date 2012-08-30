© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

The Harvest Festival Church Flyer Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Harvest and Autumn or Fall Celebrations, Sermons, Confrences, Youth Programs etc. In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop file. All text and graphics in the file are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 one-click color options.

Inspiration

“You have enlarged the nation and increased their joy; they rejoice before you as people rejoice at the harvest, as men rejoice when dividing the plunder.” Isaiah 9:3

