Jason Johnson

Eclectic Monkey Emporium Seal3

Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson
  • Save
Eclectic Monkey Emporium Seal3 logo identity branding arizona seal badge typography nostalgic vintage pro-bono design star retail
Download color palette

Another seal created to compliment the Eclectic Monkey Emporium logo.

Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson

More by Jason Johnson

View profile
    • Like