Orange Ostrich

Today, I've been working mostly in orange!

Again using one of my favourite jQuery plugins, http://www.frequency-decoder.com/demo/slabText/, to create a nice BIG banner.

Like all my shots this is rendered in browser. I'm quite happy with how it is working out so far.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
