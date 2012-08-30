Matt Willcox

Personal Logo Idea 1

Personal Logo Idea 1
I've recently decided that I'm going to try and move my personal branding back towards my initials, so I've started exploring some options. I'm really happy with the concept itself but I'll be trying out some different styles over the next few days, so let me know what you think.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
