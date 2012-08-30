Chris Brauckmuller

Playful Characters

Playful Characters illustration flat bright vector
Some little characters I'm working on for a fun project. Had to resist the urge to go nuts with shading and texture and keep it bright, neat and flat. It's a lot different than my usual style, which I like to think is a good thing.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
