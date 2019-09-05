Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
HandletterYean

Ameliana

HandletterYean
HandletterYean
  • Save
Ameliana script font script handwritten font hand drawn fonts font family font design font awesome font display typeface display type display font display design
Download color palette

Ameliana is an amazing handwritten font, it created by the inspiration of women’s smiles. The simplicity of this font tries to resemble that smile which is simple yet beautiful and amazing. Ameliana has great readability and is perfect for adding a natural look to your designs.
This font available in OTF & TTF also comes in regular, bold, italic, bold italic style and can be use for multi-language, lso included with alternate glyph like swash.

Download this font here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/ameliana/ref/235567/

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and CorelDraw.
More information about how to access alternate glyphs, check out this link ( http://goo.gl/ZT7PqK )

HandletterYean
HandletterYean

More by HandletterYean

View profile
    • Like