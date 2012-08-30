Cheese + Logo

Nick Welsh

Final signed-off version of this identity for a new specialist cheese company. Just a few small tweaks to make including the removal of the little 'nicks' on top of the e's and the s.

We went through a few different variations to get to this stage but I'm pleased with how it's turned out. And more importantly, the client really loves it.

The fonts used are Rollerscript Smooth and Gotham Book.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
