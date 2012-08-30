Cheese + Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Final signed-off version of this identity for a new specialist cheese company. Just a few small tweaks to make including the removal of the little 'nicks' on top of the e's and the s.
We went through a few different variations to get to this stage but I'm pleased with how it's turned out. And more importantly, the client really loves it.
The fonts used are Rollerscript Smooth and Gotham Book.