[ Freebie ] Mid-year experiment JIN #6 Isometric Desk

Mid-year experiment JIN #6 Isometric Desk

We're so busy with work that this week's logo animation is inspired by our work desk. The JIN design logo was created as a hologram, and it kinda looks like it's burning midnight oil with us 🤪

By the way, we're giving away the illustration file as a freebie. Feel free to download and share it around! Stay tuned for more motion graphics goodies!
Download here: https://thevisual.team/resources/isometric-desk/

190826 logo animation dribbble wayang kulit animation b
