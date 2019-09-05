[ Freebie ] Mid-year experiment JIN #6 Isometric Desk

We're so busy with work that this week's logo animation is inspired by our work desk. The JIN design logo was created as a hologram, and it kinda looks like it's burning midnight oil with us 🤪

By the way, we're giving away the illustration file as a freebie. Feel free to download and share it around! Stay tuned for more motion graphics goodies!

Download here: https://thevisual.team/resources/isometric-desk/