JJ Ying

Blue Print

JJ Ying
JJ Ying
Hire Me
  • Save
Blue Print baidu blue blueprint paper curve chip wireframe icon iconmoon
Download color palette

Some quick work done in a company banner. Presenting an idea of brand-new designed system kernel. :D

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
JJ Ying
JJ Ying
Web Designer & Podcaster
Hire Me

More by JJ Ying

View profile
    • Like