Hi, everyone!
It's the result of my learning Adobe Illustrator.
Vector illustrations inspired me for a long time.
But I do not know how to work in Adobe Illustrator. I tried many times, but the Illustrator is very strange and different from the programs to which I was accustomed.
This apple is one of the first attempts. I hope it's not too bad.
Vector very cool tool, it gives many new features. I'm excited about it, and I hope it will not pass.
Links to good tutorials or inspiration are welcome.