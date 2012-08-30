Robbie Manson
FreeAgent

Walter White added a note

Robbie Manson
FreeAgent
Robbie Manson for FreeAgent
  • Save
Walter White added a note ui activity freeagent icons
Download color palette

Early browser prototyping, using Font Awesome for resolution independence goodness. We'll be drawing our own icons and making a font from them later.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
FreeAgent
FreeAgent

More by FreeAgent

View profile
    • Like