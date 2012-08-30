Joined the TYPO3-Designteam

Tim Hartmann

BIG NEWS! Yesterday I joined the Designteam at TYPO3!

I am so incredible happy and I will do my best to support this awesome OpenSource-Project!

There you can see my proposal for the new introduction package ;)
http://forge.typo3.org/issues/37653

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
